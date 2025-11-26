Cooler week ahead as northeasterly winds strengthen

The Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau forecasts noticeably cooler weather this week as two northeast monsoons reach the southern China coast today and Thursday. Temperatures are expected to drop to around 14 degrees Celsius to 15 degrees Celsius from today through Friday, accompanied by stronger northerly winds and occasional gusts. Conditions will remain sunny but very dry, with cool mornings and evenings. Temperatures will rise slightly over the weekend as skies become cloudier with light rain.

