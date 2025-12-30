Maritime Museum launches VR online exhibition

The Maritime Museum has opened a new thematic exhibition, “A Century of Vigilance,” commemorating the 160th anniversary of the Guia Lighthouse and the 10th anniversary of marine area management initiatives. To broaden access, a full virtual reality (VR) online exhibition is available in Chinese, Portuguese, and English. The exhibition aims to educate the public on the evolution of maritime management, surveying, navigation charts, and the history of the Guia Lighthouse. The physical exhibition is free to enter and will run until June 8, 2026, after which the public can continue to view it online through the VR format.

