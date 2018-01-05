Education | Polytechnic Institute will hold Open Day tomorrow

The Macau Polytechnic Institute (IPM) is holding its annual Open Day tomorrow at its main campus on Gomez Street, featuring explanations and demonstrations of its teaching and management philosophy.

The Open Day will present IPM’s teaching and research facilities, programs and courses, and information about its admission policies and processes to the public.

According to a statement issued by the university, the 2018/19 academic year will cater to students interested in a range of Bachelor Degree programs including Chinese-Portuguese/Portuguese-Chinese Translation & Interpretation, Chinese-English/English-Chinese Translation & Interpretation, and International Chinese Language Education.

In addition to the above, Portuguese Language, Computing, Social Work, Public Administration and Sino-Lusophone Trade Relations courses are also offered.

The Open Day will feature a guided tour of the campus, teaching exhibitions and showcases of the institution’s research achievements, trial tests of physical fitness, and performance and interactive activities.

Art workshops, nursing demonstrations, experiment demonstrations, talent shows, library tours and hands-on trials with teaching equipment will also be held.

IPM noted that on-site applications are strongly encouraged and will be processed immediately, although the application period will continue until January 19.

The university recommends that interested students visit the Exhibition of Programs & Curriculum in the Chi Un Building and enjoy other thematic exhibitions in the IPM Library in the Wui Chi Building.

