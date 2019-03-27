Environment | 2019MIECF to launch platform for green projects

The 2019 Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum & Exhibition (2019MIECF) will launch its “Greenovation Zone,” designed specifically for innovative green technologies and projects.

Kicking off tomorrow, the exhibition will be themed “Promoting Ecological Civilization and Green Development,” and will have some 500 exhibitors from nearly 20 regions and countries.

At a press conference held yesterday, the organizers, the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) and the Environmental Protection Bureau, announced that the new zone will accommodate exchange activities to make the application and exchange of green innovative technologies mainstream.

The three-day exhibition will feature Green Forum again, which will hold a total of eight sessions commencing tomorrow.

Irene Lau, acting president of IPIM, recalled that in the past 11 events, the exhibition resulted in nearly 5,000 successful matching sessions, while 320 letters of intent and projects have been signed through MIECF.

According to Sam Lei, executive director of IPIM, some 70 to 80 percent of those involved were local businesses.

“For those signed agreements, proposals or projects, looking at statistics, we know that 70 percent have been executed or implemented,” Lei told the press.

Lei also announced that the budget for this year is MOP25 million, citing the additional booths for Portuguese-speaking countries and the Greater Bay Area.

Meanwhile, Michael Liebreich, founder of New Energy Finance, was invited to 2019MIECF as the keynote speaker, along with some 70 speakers to share their insights on different topics, including “ways toward ecological civilization,” “developing green energy,” “urban water treatment,” and “green finance.”

The forum, under the theme “New Opportunities in the Eco Bay Area – Creating Green Energy Cities,” focuses on the development of green energy and green finance in the Greater Bay Area and Portuguese-speaking countries.

On Friday, the Pan-Pearl River Delta Region Session will invite members of the Pan-Pearl River Delta Region Delegation to Portugal and Luxembourg to share their experience and findings, as arranged by the SAR government.

There will also be a roundtable discussion on creating green values through ecological civilization presented by Pan-Pearl River Delta Region eco-corporate pioneers. The development status of environmental protections in mainland China will also be introduced then.

Meanwhile, the Greater Bay Area Eco-Products and Solutions Pavilion will be expanded, showcasing the products and services of eco-enterprises from Zhuhai, Shenzhen, Foshan and Zhongshan.

The Green Building Area will demonstrate and highlight green building techniques and products, allowing the construction industry to find suitable professional partners.

On the internationally-watched topic of green finance innovation, the forum has arranged a Green Finance Networking event to promote exchanges on green investment projects.

A promotional session on Local Green Products will also be held, where representatives of environmental protection associations from Macau will introduce government officials to exhibiting association members and their products and services.

