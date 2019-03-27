Transportation | New traffic infraction system enforced from next week

The Public Security Police Force (PSP) and the Transport Bureau (DSAT) are preparing to enforce a new system from next Monday which detects traffic infractions, such as disregard for traffic lights and speeding through intersections, the DSAT informed in a statement.

According to the statement, the system would be enforced in two phases with coordination from the PSP.

For the first phase, which kick-offs on Monday (April 1), a total of seven of these machines will enter into operation, replacing the previous system that only allowed for the detection of infractions where traffic lights had been disregarded.

The system will be in operation at the intersections of Avenida da Praia Grande and Travessa do Padre Narciso, Avenida D. João IV and Avenida do Infante D. Henrique, Avenida do Conselheiro Ferreira de Almeida and Rua Filipe O’Costa, Rua da Ribeira do Patane and Avenida de Demétrio Cinatti, Avenida Venceslau Morais and Rua Francisco Xavier Pereira, Avenida Venceslau Morais and Avenida do Almirante Magalhães Correia.

The areas will have the same features as the ones already operating in the intersections between Avenida da Praia Grande, Avenida de Almeida Ribeiro and Avenida de D. João IV.

The second phase will be implemented this July, where the same system will be set up at seven further locations.

According to the road traffic act, a driver who disregards the speed limits will be penalized with a fine that ranges from MOP600 to MOP40,000, as well as a suspension from driving.

As for drivers who do not stop at red traffic lights, they will be punished with a fine ranging from MOP1,000 to MOP10,000, as well as being suspended from driving. RM

