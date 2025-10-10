Five locals fall victim to hairy crab Facebook shopping scams

With the hairy crab season in full swing this month, five residents have fallen victim to online shopping scams, each reporting losses ranging from several hundred to MOP2,000. The Judiciary Police (PJ) issued an alert yesterday, revealing that scammers have been impersonating local businesses on Facebook by creating fake pages. They lured victims with offers of discounted hairy crab pre-orders, demanding “payment first, delivery later.” The police noted that after scanning the unverified MPay QR codes provided, the victims did not receive the promised goods and lost contact with the alleged “businesses.”

