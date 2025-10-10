UM delegation strengthens ties with Australian universities

A University of Macau (UM) delegation, led by vice rector Rui Martins, visited multiple Australian universities to deepen institutional cooperation. The delegation met with leaders from the University of Melbourne, RMIT, Monash University, and the University of Queensland, among others. They also discussed the potential of establishing platforms for student and faculty exchanges and focused on expanding collaboration in curriculum design and joint research. Martins stated the visit reinforced the foundations for partnerships in teaching and talent development, with several universities agreeing to sign or renew formal cooperation agreements.

