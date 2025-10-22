Forum proposes establishment of Institute for Legal Systems of Lusophone countries

The 13th Forum of Presidents of the Supreme Courts of Justice of Portuguese-Speaking Countries and Territories convened in Macau for two days, concluding yesterday.

Dra. Gabriela C. Rodrigues, secretary-general of the forum’s Permanent Secretariat, noted that participants had proposed establishing an “Institute for the Legal Systems of Portuguese-speaking Countries.” Discussions included creating a forum website to enhance exchanges among judges, promoting artificial intelligence (AI) in legal systems, and maintaining ongoing electronic communication.

