Gov’t housing income floor set to MOP11,640 for one

The income and asset thresholds for economic housing applicants have been set at a MOP11,640 floor, a MOP38,910 ceiling, and at nearly MOP1.3 million for the net asset ceiling. All levels were determined by an Executive Dispatch issued on October 25.

The dispatch stated that private petty cash and other subsidies will not be counted as monthly income.

The Housing Bureau was contacted by email to explain the grounds for the uniform income and asset ceilings for a family unit of two to seven people, but no reply was received by press time. AL