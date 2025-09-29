The Transport Bureau (DSAT) reported that the half-hour parking fee system has produced positive results and received widespread public approval. It plans to gradually expand this model to additional public parking lots and will announce detailed implementation plans soon. The bureau also indicated that, based on the principles of user-pays and green mobility, it plans to explore further fee adjustments or incentive measures in the future to balance efficient use of public resources with public convenience.
DSAT considers expanding half-hour parking fee system to more public parks
