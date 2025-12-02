Hotel occupancy hits post-pandemic high

Hotel occupancy in Macau reached over 89% in October, the highest for the month since the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the Statistics and Census Service. The city’s 147 hotels and guesthouses, totaling around 45,200 rooms, saw a 3% year-on-year increase in guests, surpassing 1.21 million. From January to October, visitor numbers rose 14.1% to 33.1 million, marking the second-highest start-of-year total on record and reflecting continued tourism recovery.

