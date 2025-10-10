Housing prices drop over 10% in summer

Macau’s housing market saw a significant year-on-year decline during the summer of 2025, with the global property price index falling 10.3% from June to August compared with the same period in 2024. The drop was similar across regions, with the Peninsula down 10.3% and Taipa and Coloane islands decreasing 10.4%, according to the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC).

Quarterly, the index also slipped 0.8% compared with May-July 2025. The decline was led by existing properties, which fell 1.1%, while prices for new constructions rose slightly by 0.3%. Within existing homes, the Peninsula saw a 1.3% drop, and Taipa and Coloane decreased 0.2%.

Older buildings experienced the sharpest falls. Properties over 20 years old declined 1.4%, while homes up to 10 years old fell 1.2%, and those 11-20 years saw a slight increase of 0.1%.

Apartments sized 50–74.9 square meters were hardest hit, down 1.5%, whereas units under 50 square meters gained 0.2%. Taller buildings with more than seven floors dropped 0.9%, outpacing shorter buildings, which fell 0.2%. LV

