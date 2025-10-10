Westholme Wagyu Extravaganza

This autumn, a symphony of flavours unfolds at JW Marriott Hotel Macau, as Urban Kitchen unveils an indulgent dining experience featuring premium Australian Westholme Wagyu. Celebrated for its marbling and deep, buttery flavor, this exceptional Wagyu takes center stage in a seasonal buffet that celebrates autumn’s finest flavors.

Urban Kitchen welcomes guest chef Lee Adams, whose career spans MICHELIN-Starred restaurants and partnerships with some of the world’s most iconic culinary figures. Now Director and Head Chef at The Poet, Chef Adams brings a modern, refined approach grounded in classic technique and a deep respect for quality. He presents his own inspired interpretations of Wagyu — a rare chance for diners in Macau to experience world-class artistry up close.

From the very first bite, the Westholme Wagyu Experienceseduces the palate with a symphony of flavours and textures. The journey begins with cold starters that whisper sophistication — the Topside Wagyu Tartare is delicately hand-chopped, perfectly seasoned, and melts on the tongue with a buttery richness, while the Grilled Topside Wagyu Salad contrasts smoky edges with tender marbling, brightened by seared cucumber and a raspberry vinegar dressing that awakens every bite.

At the carving station, the indulgence intensifies. On weekdays, the Roasted Wagyu Striploin is served blushing-pink, its deep umami balanced by caramelized baby shallots and a fragrant truffle parsley chimichurri. On weekends, the spotlight shifts to the Grilled Wagyu Rump Cap, basted to perfection and paired with cordyceps mushrooms, crunchy beef fat granola, and a coffee-infused jus that adds seductive, bitter-sweet depth. On the side, a roasted squash orzo with watercress pesto provides a nutty, herbal freshness that cuts through the beef’s richness.

The hot dishes blend creativity with comfort. Slow-cooked Wagyu Cheek arrives with a fork-tender, its collagen-rich texture dissolving into a soul-warming jus. The Wagyu Oxtail Risotto is creamy and indulgent, with every grain infused with the essence of long-simmered beef. A clear, golden Beef Consommé offers a moment of clarity. And for the boldest palates, the Smoked 70% Madong Chocolate-glazed Karubi Plate is a revelation, sweet, smoky, bitter, and savory all at once, a daring, decadent finale that lingers long after the last bite.

