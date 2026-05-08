IC says growing number of youngsters want to work as ‘Intangible Cultural Heritage Inheritors’

The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) is continuing to offer training and certification for “Intangible Cultural Heritage Inheritor,” IC president Deland Leong said yesterday during a press briefing after a meeting of the Cultural Heritage Council.

The IC president noted that the decision to continue offering this training and certification stems from high public demand, especially among younger generations interested in working in this field.

“Last year, we launched a training program for the younger generation who wish to become inheritors of intangible cultural heritage. As a result, we have carried out numerous initiatives across various areas. The government will continue this work as the training program yielded positive results and attracted many applicants; we’ve seen that many young people want to work in this field, so this year we’ll continue this work and expand the inheritors training program,” Leong said.

“Furthermore, we’ll continue collaborating with more civil society associations so they can apply to become [heritage] safeguarding entities.”

The topic was one of four on the agenda at the meeting held yesterday morning, which also covered several other matters, namely the financial support plan for the renovation of historic buildings, the exercise of the right of preference in the acquisition of classified real estate, and a request for support for the restoration of the Ho Song-I-Tong (Ho’s Clan) Association building.

When questioned by the media about the topic, Leong explained that the IC had already carried out restoration work on this building in 2010, and the current support request stems from the deterioration of the ground-floor wooden floors.

She noted that the budget for this floor restoration is around MOP 300,000.

The project was addressed separately due to the urgency of the repairs, noting that the building is classified as an Immovable Property — Ensemble of Cultural Heritage of Macau — and is under IC protection.

She also stated that council members expressed support for the restoration, adding that the case will now be forwarded to the Culture Development Fund so the applicant can submit more detailed information in line with the fund’s requirements.

The building is located at No. 35 Rua de São Paulo, and records indicate that a structure already existed on the site as early as 1885.

In the early 20th century, the building housed the “Chinese Club” operated by the Portuguese.

The main façade of the building, with two floors, features a Moorish Revival design with two levels of arcades composed of horseshoe-shaped arches separated by columns, along with geometric decorative elements.

Originally, there was a staircase in the front courtyard that led directly to the second floor.

In 1955, the Ho’s Clan association purchased the property to serve as its headquarters and for educational purposes. With the support of chairman and first principal Ho Yin, Sung I School was founded.

At the briefing, it was also announced that a new set of intangible cultural heritage elements and/or buildings will be added to the cultural heritage list within this year.

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