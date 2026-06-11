Macau expands iris clearance to non-resident workers, students starting today

Starting today, eligible non-resident workers and non-resident students enrolled in Macau’s higher education institutions will be granted access to the city’s iris automated clearance service, authorities announced.

The expansion aims to further enhance immigration efficiency and the overall clearance experience at one of the world’s busiest border gateways.

Launched in October 2023 and initially limited to Macau residents, the system now operates 152 second-generation iris clearance lanes across six checkpoints, including the Border Gate, Hong Kong–Zhuhai–Macao Bridge passenger hall, Outer Harbour Ferry Terminal, Taipa Ferry Terminal, and Macau International Airport.

As of May 31 this year, over 340,000 residents have registered for iris clearance, with more than 35 million crossings recorded. Nearly half of residents using traditional two-door e-channels now prefer iris clearance, which shaves one to two seconds off processing time compared to fingerprint verification. The contactless method also resolves difficulties for individuals with unclear fingerprints.

The service was extended to Hong Kong permanent residents on June 11, 2025. By May 2026, nearly 590,000 users had registered, accounting for one-quarter of all Hong Kong residents enrolled in Macau’s automated clearance system, with 3.05 million crossings. In May 2026, 53.1% of Hong Kong users of traditional e-channels opted for iris clearance.

Eligible mainland residents must hold a valid two-way permit with fingerprint authorization. Others must have completed Macau’s automated clearance registration. Those aged 18 or above can register at iris channels in about 25 seconds; minors require parental accompaniment for manual registration.

Authorities conducted stress tests and trial runs from May 26 to ensure system stability prior to the formal expansion. The Public Security Police Force and the Public Security Forces Affairs Bureau stated that the upgrade aligns with the national 14th Five-Year Plan and supports Macau’s role as a hub for global connectivity.

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