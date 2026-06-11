Regulator denies ‘black box’ casino claims

The Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ) has refuted online claims regarding an alleged “black box” system in local casinos, saying the circulating information is false and unsubstantiated.

The statement comes after allegations on social media that customers were deceived by a scheme dubbed the “black box” and subsequently obtained refunds for their bets through unofficial means.

In a statement yesterday, the regulator said it first clarified the matter on June 4 through the media, reiterating that recent social media posts remain unfounded rumors.

It also warned that a separate wave of unverified messages claiming that victims of gambling scams had received refunds through unofficial channels may itself be part of fraudulent schemes.

Some posts have reportedly encouraged individuals to contact specific persons for assistance. The bureau urged the public not to trust or share such content, stressing that doing so could expose users to further scams.

The DICJ emphasized that all gaming equipment operating inside casinos is subject to strict regulatory oversight. Before deployment, all electronic gaming machines must be independently tested and certified by approved third-party organizations and can only be activated after formal approval.

The bureau also conducts regular inspections and surprise checks, reviewing software versions, system integrity, and random number generation mechanisms to ensure ongoing compliance. It added that no abnormalities or violations have been detected in recent inspections.

Responding to online allegations that players have recovered gambling losses through unofficial channels linked to the so-called “black box,” the regulator said there is no factual basis for such claims.

The bureau reiterated that any gaming-related disputes should be handled through official procedures. On-site inspectors are stationed in all casinos to monitor operations in real time. If fraud is suspected, the public should immediately stop transactions and report the case to the Judiciary Police.

The DICJ said it will not tolerate the deliberate spread of false information that harms Macau’s reputation and will take appropriate legal action where necessary. It added that it continues to work closely with law enforcement agencies to maintain a safe, orderly, and regulated gaming environment.

Like this: Like Loading…