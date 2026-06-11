17th IIICF opens with focus on digital infrastructure

The 17th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum and Exhibition (IIICF) opened yesterday at the Venetian Macao’s Cotai Expo, bringing together government officials, industry executives, and investors to discuss the future of global infrastructure, with a focus on green development and digital connectivity.

The three-day event, jointly organized by the China International Contractors Association and the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), is widely regarded as a premier annual gathering for the global infrastructure sector. Organizers said the forum will host more than 250 activities, including keynote speeches, roundtables, project presentations, and signing ceremonies.

More than 200 industry leaders are expected to participate, addressing topics such as low-carbon technologies, energy transition, and intelligent infrastructure systems.

On the opening day yesterday, media exchanges with exhibitors highlighted how companies are adapting to evolving market demands and expanding into new regions. This year’s theme, “Boosting Green Digital Infrastructure Connectivity,” underscores a shift toward sustainable and technology-driven development.

Speaking to media on Wednesday, Misa Chan, sales manager at Macau Digit Force Technology Co. Ltd., said her company prioritizes direct engagement with clients and solution-based services in business-to-business markets.

Chan said the company’s international outreach has been driven less by targeted regional strategies and more by organic connections formed at global exhibitions.

Macau Digit Force Technology Co. Ltd. is an AI and IoT firm headquartered in Macau that focuses on digital elevator systems. Its technologies include predictive maintenance using sensors, AI-driven traffic management to optimize passenger flow, and touchless smart controls for building integration.

“We identify a problem in their company or maybe an inefficiency and we provide the solution […] Last year we participated in Milan Expo, so we were more exposed to European markets,” she said. “We met a Brazilian company […] and they showed great interest in our elevator products.”

So far, the company has benefited from positive word of mouth, Chan said, “From referrals, we also met other companies. It is more like a company referral to another company.”

In addition, government representatives attending the forum emphasized the role of international partnerships in advancing national infrastructure agendas. Francisco da Costa Monteiro, Timor-Leste’s minister of petroleum and minerals, is attending the forum for the first time as his country advances major energy initiatives. These include the Greater Sunrise natural gas project and carbon capture and storage efforts linked to the Bayu-Undan field.

Meanwhile, Guyana’s minister of public works, Juan Edghill, highlighted the role of Chinese investment and expertise in his country’s rapid infrastructure expansion to the media.

Guyana and China marked 50 years of diplomatic relations in 2022, and Guyana was among the earliest Caribbean countries to join the Belt and Road Initiative. Edghill said projects undertaken by Chinese contractors have delivered tangible results.

“There is no project currently that has been executed by Chinese contractors that has been abandoned. They have delivered,” he said, adding that oversight mechanisms ensure compliance with international standards.

“Chinese companies and contractors are engaged in Guyana in several different fields — roads, bridges, hospital construction, renewable energy development,” Edghill said. “It’s diverse.”

Recent projects include the completion of a major bridge over the Demerara River, upgrades to key road networks, and expansion of energy infrastructure, including solar and transmission systems.

Edghill also pointed to growing collaboration in digital infrastructure, noting the role of Chinese technology companies in expanding access to services. “Huawei is very big in Guyana […] whether it’s telemedicine […] digital schools, smart classrooms,” he said. “We’re improving quality of life, ensuring more efficient service delivery, and ensuring that distance […] does not hinder people from having access.”

The forum has also provided opportunities for direct engagement between policymakers and senior corporate executives, which Edghill described as critical for advancing projects. “In Macau, we have been able to engage the top executives,” Edghill said. “This event provides a platform for engagement.”

As global demand for sustainable and connected infrastructure grows, participants at the forum stressed the importance of collaboration across regions and sectors. Organizers state that discussions and agreements reached during the event are expected to contribute to long-term, high-quality development in infrastructure investment, particularly in emerging markets.

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