Bill proposing complete ban on possession and use of vapes advances

A bill proposing amendments to Macau’s smoking prevention and control law has been passed in its first reading at the Legislative Assembly (AL).

Among other provisions, the bill proposes a complete ban on the possession and use of vapes and e-cigarette products in all public spaces, including designated smoking areas.

The proposed rules follow similar measures adopted in neighboring regions, such as Hong Kong and Singapore, which have banned e-cigarettes and imposed stricter penalties on their use.

It should be noted that the entry and exit of such devices in Macau, as well as their sale and refilling, have already been banned for some time. The new rules aim to further reduce usage, with government officials stating that once the law is implemented, such devices may only be used in private spaces, such as the home.

The bill was passed unanimously, with all lawmakers voting in favor, and will now move to detailed review by the AL’s Third Standing Committee.

Among other changes, the bill proposes banning smoking within 10 meters of entrances and exits of hospitals, health centers, daycare centers, nurseries, and other childcare facilities, as well as primary and secondary schools.

According to Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture O Lam, the bill also allows health bureau inspectors to use portable cameras during inspections, particularly in dangerous situations or emergencies, to reduce the risk of physical confrontation.

She said the measure would also help optimize manpower allocation and improve enforcement efficiency.

In her presentation, she added that the amendments aim to promote public health and future generations, with the goal of achieving a smoke-free Macau.

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