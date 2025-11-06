Macau rises to sixth in Asia-Pacific tourism as arrivals increase: PATA report

Macau continued to record strong tourism growth in the first half of 2025, climbing to sixth place among destinations across the Asia-Pacific and Americas, the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) said in its 2025 Annual Tourism Monitor.

According to PATA, the city welcomed an estimated 19.2 million international visitors from January to June, representing a 14.9% year-on-year increase. This followed a strong performance in 2024, when Macau posted a 23.8% surge in international arrivals and ranked eighth among destinations in the same region.

PATA noted that Macau’s performance contrasts with slower growth in other key markets. “While growth has naturally eased following the sharp rebounds of 2023 and 2024, the data points to a healthy and sustainable trajectory for tourism across the Asia-Pacific,” said PATA CEO Noor Ahmad Hamid, as cited in the report.

“The region is entering a new phase of maturity – one defined not by recovery, but by resilience and recalibration. These results reaffirm the strength of the industry’s foundations and its ability to evolve in response to shifting market conditions and traveler expectations.”

The association attributed Macau’s success to strategic diversification beyond gaming, enhanced infrastructure and transport links, and targeted promotional efforts, particularly toward China.

PATA noted that its definition of “international visitors” includes arrivals from mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, whereas local authorities report only 1.34 million overseas tourists for the same period, up 14.8% from a year earlier, according to the Statistics and Census Service.

The report also highlighted regional tourism trends. International visitor arrivals in the Asia-Pacific reached 647.9 million in 2024, or 91.9% of pre-pandemic levels, with provisional data for the first half of 2025 showing 295.7 million arrivals, up 5.4% year-on-year.

Asia dominated the region, accounting for eight of the top 10 destinations by volume, with 470.9 million arrivals, up 30.7% from 2023.

Hamid said opportunities for continued growth include low-cost carriers, pushing inbound seat recovery to 123.1% of 2019 levels, and India’s emergence as both a source and destination market, while challenges include slower outbound recovery from China, high operating costs in the Pacific, and ongoing geopolitical and climate risks.

“Destinations should continue to diversify their markets, strengthen public-private collaboration, and invest in long-term sustainability – both environmental and economic,” he added.

The Annual Tourism Monitor covers 46 destinations, reflecting PATA’s network of more than 90 members, including the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), underscoring Macau’s continued appeal as a leading tourism hub in the region. Times Reporter

Like this: Like Loading...