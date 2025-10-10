Customs crackdown seizes thousands of smuggled obscene books

The Gongbei Customs arrested 21 people and dismantled five criminal gangs since 2023, preventing nearly 25,300 obscene books from being smuggled into mainland China. Operations, conducted in three phases, uncovered networks hiding books in vehicles, luggage, and warehouses in Guangdong, and distributing them online for profit. Authorities also intercepted maritime smuggling via unlicensed vessels in Zhuhai, Xiamen, Quanzhou, Wuhan, Chengdu, and Nanchang, targeting illegal shipments of books and other contraband.

