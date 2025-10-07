Pet owners say Macau still falls short on pet-friendly facilities

Despite official pledges to make Macau a pet-friendly city, many local pet owners say the reality still falls short, citing limited facilities, restrictive rules, and social biases that make public outings with pets challenging.

The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has repeatedly expressed its commitment to developing a pet-friendly environment, yet pet owners continue to face daily obstacles.

An anonymous Macau pet owner, who cares for both large and small dogs, shared her frustration: “We don’t see it.”

Even with widespread dog ownership and the popularity of walking pets, Macau still has significant gaps in facilities and policies.

The pet owner described frequent challenges in public spaces, from insufficient pet-friendly areas to social biases against certain breeds.

“When I walk my large dog, I often get unfriendly stares and judgmental comments,” the resident, who requested anonymity, said.

“Once, while walking them on a pedestrian bridge, someone asked why I’d bring ‘dead things’ onto the bridge. Even when I choose to walk instead of taking the elevator, I face unnecessary obstacles.”

She added that civic awareness often lags behind official statements. “True change requires a deeper understanding of pet ownership and public awareness,” she said.

Many businesses claim to be pet-friendly, but rules can still restrict pets’ freedom. Some establishments, for instance, require dogs taller than 60 centimeters to wear muzzles.

“If a place is truly pet-friendly, why impose such restrictions?” she questioned, noting that these policies often make her dogs anxious.

“Genuinely pet-friendly venues should provide open spaces where dogs can move freely.”

The pet owner emphasized that the challenge is not just nominal acceptance, but creating spaces that genuinely accommodate pets.

She and many other owners hope for more pet-friendly areas, allowing their dogs to enjoy life with greater comfort and freedom.

For dog owners, regular walks are essential, promoting both physical and mental well-being.

Yet, the local resident expressed concern that the number of pet parks in Macau is gradually declining. “For example, Bai Yun Garden in Areia Preta has shrunk due to overpass construction, losing its original recreational space. While Hac Sa Beach has a relatively large pet park, its use is currently restricted due to archaeological work,” she explained.

Large dogs face stricter regulations than small dogs, a situation she finds inconsistent and perplexing. Narrow streets and limited public facilities add to the difficulty. “We have to take detours, which is unacceptable,” she said.

She suggested that areas currently used for flower beds or parking could be reallocated for pet use.

The pet owner also highlighted the limitations of civil society efforts. “Non-governmental organizations often rely on public crowdfunding to rescue stray animals, but that alone isn’t enough to solve the problem,” she said. She believes real progress requires not only improved facilities but also a stronger civic understanding of pet ownership.

Responsible pet ownership, she stressed, is equally crucial. “If you take your dog out, bring water and cleanup tools. Walking while distracted or on your phone isn’t civic-mindedness,” she said.

The challenges extend beyond public attitudes and business policies. Many existing public facilities are not designed with pets in mind. On narrow streets, owners often face obstacles that make walking dogs difficult, forcing them to take detours.

“We have to plan our routes carefully, and even then, problems arise,” she said. “The Municipal Affairs Bureau actually has many areas designated for flowers and parking. Could some of these spaces be reallocated for pet use?”

The pet owner also stressed the importance of consistency in rules. Large dogs face strict regulations in many venues, while small dogs often encounter few restrictions, creating confusion for owners. “It’s inconsistent and frustrating,” she said.

Meanwhile, September 28 marked World Rabies Day, a significant occasion for raising awareness about rabies prevention. The Municipal Affairs Bureau reported that Macau has not recorded any human or animal rabies cases for over forty years.

In the first half of this year alone, nearly 3,000 dogs and cats have been vaccinated against the disease.

The pet owner said that while government and civil society efforts are commendable, they cannot replace a cultural shift toward pet-friendly attitudes. “Public awareness is just as important as facilities. Without it, rules and spaces alone won’t make Macau truly pet-friendly,” she said.

She urged fellow pet owners to take responsibility as well. “Carrying water, cleanup tools, and attending to your pet’s needs shows civic-mindedness,” she said. “Simply walking with your head down or playing on your phone isn’t enough.”

Ultimately, she said, the goal should be to create environments where pets can live and move freely, with fewer restrictions and more understanding from society. Many owners share her vision of a Macau where dogs and cats can enjoy the city alongside their owners – safely, comfortably, and without judgment.

