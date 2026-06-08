Police dismantle massive sauna sex ring, arrest officers in MOP790 million case

Police have dismantled a criminal syndicate that had been operating prostitution rings in Macau saunas for at least seven years, with the involvement of local police officers who allegedly accepted bribes totaling between MOP3 million and MOP3.4 million.

The case, announced by the Judiciary Police (PJ) on Friday, has been described as one of the largest and most severe prostitution rings uncovered in Macau in recent memory. 26 people were arrested, including three active-duty Public Security Police (PSP) officers and two retired PJ officers, and another 381 were summoned for questioning. The latter group comprised sex workers, clients, illegal workers, cross-border workers, and individuals who had overstayed their visas.

At a press conference, police revealed staggering illicit proceeds totaling more than MOP790 million across three revenue streams amounting to MOP230 million, MOP240 million, and MOP320 million, respectively, with approximately MOP50 million in criminal proceeds and assets confiscated.

According to case details disclosed by authorities, the women trafficked for sexual exploitation originated from Southeast Asia, Eastern Europe, and other parts of Asia. Investigative findings revealed that the syndicate recruited prostitutes of various nationalities, providing them with both training and the tools of the trade, including sex toys and provocative uniforms. The gang operated under the guise of spa and massage services while, in reality, arranging for women to provide sexual services within sauna rooms.

Pricing was stratified based on workers’ nationality and services, ranging from MOP2,000 to MOP8,000 per session, with workers receiving MOP1,000 to MOP2,000, the PJ said. Police added that, to evade detection, the implicated active-duty and retired officers used secret communications and coded language to warn the syndicate whenever they received advance notice of inspections or cases involving the sauna parlors.

On a monthly basis, the syndicate used circuitous methods to deliver bribes and luxury goods to three active-duty PSP officers and two retired PJ officers. One active-duty officer allegedly received approximately MOP200,000 per month. The first sauna parlor paid no less than MOP300,000 monthly to law enforcement personnel and MOP150,000 to retired PJ officers. The second paid MOP100,000 and MOP150,000, respectively, while the third paid MOP70,000 to law enforcement personnel.

The PJ stated that intelligence was first received in 2019 indicating that a criminal gang was using sauna establishments as a front for prostitution. Subsequent investigations revealed three criminal organizations operating three sauna parlors across Macau and Taipa.

Law enforcement took action last Thursday, raiding 23 locations across Macau and Taipa. A mastermind and 20 core members were arrested, including syndicate members and implicated police officers caught exchanging bribe money. Three additional core members were arrested at the three sauna parlors, and two more were detained at five syndicate work sites.

Arrest footage showed suspects wearing black hoods, with their hands cuffed behind their backs, being escorted from PJ headquarters after the press conference and loaded into vehicles bound for the Public Prosecutions Office. The suspects face multiple charges, though human trafficking is not among them.

The identities of the individuals implicated in the case have become the subject of widespread online speculation, including unsubstantiated rumors suggesting the involvement of a senior police official. Members of the public have circulated comparisons between an older photograph and images of a suspect being escorted into a PJ vehicle en route to the Public Prosecutions Office. Authorities have thus far declined to comment on these claims.

Nevertheless, the Times learned from police and government sources on Saturday that the crackdown operation remained ongoing as of Friday night, continuing even after the press conference had concluded.

‘Alarm bells’ ring again for Macau police

In the wake of the case, in which multiple active-duty and retired law enforcement officers allegedly accepted substantial protection payments and clandestinely disclosed inspection schedules to the criminal syndicate, the Office of the Secretary for Security has once again sounded the “alarm bells,” issuing a firm warning that deep-seated malpractices within the police force must be resolutely eradicated.

The office further emphasized that leadership and supervisory personnel must lead by example and maintain a profound awareness of the significant responsibilities inherent in their authority. They are required to strictly observe the principles of “self-discipline in solitude, vigilance over minor matters, and caution from the very beginning,” ensuring that power is exercised lawfully, in service of the people, and with prudence.

A culture of integrity must be internalized and manifested in action. The office urged all departments to further intensify daily supervision and guidance of personnel conduct and to continuously review internal management mechanisms and oversight systems within their respective areas of responsibility.

The Public Security Police Force and the PJ have each issued separate statements expressing shock, sorrow, and grave concern over the case, affirming that the matter will be handled strictly in accordance with the law without any tolerance for misconduct.

The Public Security Police Force stated that it attaches great importance to the incident, has initiated disciplinary proceedings against the implicated officers, and has imposed preventive suspension measures. The PJ, meanwhile, indicated that it will continue to conduct in-depth investigations under the direction of the judicial authorities.

Both forces have ordered all personnel at every level to strictly observe the law and discipline, maintain integrity, and serve the public with honesty. A comprehensive enhancement of integrity education and internal oversight has been called for. All unit heads have been instructed to immediately review internal supervision and management mechanisms, identify deficiencies, and prevent the recurrence of similar incidents.

MP recommends coercive measures against all 26 suspects

A total of 12 suspects, including three serving security forces personnel, have been remanded in custody following an investigation into alleged organized crime involving prostitution control, the Public Prosecutions Office (MP) confirmed in a statement yesterday. The remaining 14 suspects are subject to other legal coercive measures pending further proceedings.

The MP also confirmed that preliminary investigations indicate that three criminal groups used spa and massage establishments as fronts to recruit women from Asia and Eastern Europe for sexual transactions. Authorities also found that some suspects maintained regular contact with serving security personnel and retired Judiciary Police (PJ) officers. They are suspected of engaging in bribery exchanges to obtain confidential police operational information, allowing the prostitution networks to continue operating.

Following the investigation, the MP recommended coercive measures against all 26 suspects. After judicial review, the Criminal Court found strong indications of involvement in multiple offences, including “triad association” under Law No. 6/97/M (Organized Crime Law), “corruption for illegal acts” under Article 337 of the Penal Code, “abuse of power to shield others” under Article 332, and “money laundering” under Law No. 2/2006.

The 12 remanded suspects include a 52-year-old mainland businessman surnamed Ng, a 60-year-old deputy director of the Public Security Police Force (PSP) surnamed Leong, a 51-year-old acting department head surnamed Chan, and a 54-year-old police officer surnamed So. The other 14 suspects include two retired PJ officers aged 58 and 65, surnamed Kam and Yeung, respectively.

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