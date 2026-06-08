Gov’t moves forward with sports facilities on idle Taipa and Nam Van plots

The government has decided to temporarily use two idle land plots to build sports facilities.

According to the Land and Public Works Bureau (DSOP), the BT7 (Taipa) and C8 (Nam Van) plots will soon host new public free-to-use sports facilities and other auxiliary infrastructure.

The project at C8, located between Avenida Panorâmica do Lago Nam Van and Rua do Lago Sai Van in Macau, will occupy 4,422 square meters and include a five-a-side football field, one basketball court/two three-on-three basketball courts (also convertible into volleyball courts), four badminton courts (also convertible into pickleball courts), six tartan running lanes, as well as a storage area for the site operator, a security guardhouse, restrooms, and a seating area.

According to DSOP renderings, the site will also include outdoor fitness equipment. DSOP said it will install solar panels on the roof of the covered structure to supply energy to the facility.

The venue will also include a temporary passenger pick-up and drop-off area next to Avenida Panorâmica do Lago Nam Van for use by two bus routes.

The construction contract was awarded to Companhia de Construção e Engenharia Shing Lung, Ltd. in mid-February for MOP18.5 million, with a maximum construction period of 120 working days.

As observed by a Times reporter on site, after preliminary fencing and earthworks, construction appears to have temporarily stalled.

According to DSOP, the C8 facility, which received approval to proceed last month, is expected to be completed by October this year.

The Taipa project will be located at the BT7 plot, between Avenida de Kwong Tung, Rua de San Tau, Rua de Viseu, and Rua de Sai On, on a 3,745-square-meter site.

This project includes two basketball courts (one convertible into volleyball), five badminton courts (one convertible into pickleball), a four-lane tartan running track, storage rooms, restrooms, fitness equipment, and seating areas, similar to the Macau-side project.

As in the peninsula project, the Taipa site will feature a shelter with photovoltaic panels, and a temporary passenger pick-up and drop-off zone will be created next to Rua de Sai On.

The project was awarded to Coneer Engenharia e Administração, Limitada for MOP14,798,000 on the same day as the C8 contract. In this case, the construction period is limited to 180 working days.

Unlike the C8 project, DSOP has not yet confirmed a completion date, but under the contract it is expected to be finished before the end of this year.

Coincidentally, both sports facilities are located adjacent to Yoho Group residential developments. The C8 site is beside the newly completed but not yet occupied Yoho Lake, while the BT7 site is directly in front of the already occupied Yoho Twins.

Like this: Like Loading…