Residential prices slightly dip

Macauís residential property price index fell by 0.6% for November 2025 to January 2026, reaching 190.6, according to recent data from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC).

This marks a reversal from the slight 0.1% uptick in the prior period, October–December 2025, when the index stood higher before the decline.

The decline hit existing residential units hardest, with their index at 203.3, down 0.6% from the previous period. Units in Taipa and Coloane bucked the trend slightly, rising 0.1% to 246.4, while units on the Macau Peninsula fell 0.9% to 192.8.

By building age, properties aged 6 to 10 years increased 3.1%, but those 5 years old or younger dropped 3.6%. Pre-sale units climbed 0.9% to 241.0. Larger units of 100 square meters or more rose 2.8%, contrasting with a 4.2% plunge for 75- to 99.9-square-meter homes.

Year-on-year, the index fell 6.7% from November 2024 to January 2025, extending a 2025 annual decrease of 9.4%. Existing units fell 9.3% and pre-sales 16.4% over the year.

Earlier, in October–December 2025, Taipa and Coloane rose 1.0% overall and 1.1% for existing units, offsetting a 0.3% drop on the Peninsula.

Meanwhile, in January this year, Macau recorded 384 residential property transactions in the first half of the month, marking the highest level for this period since 2018.

Market momentum was most evident on the Macau Peninsula, which accounted for the majority of transactions, with a total of 299 deals recorded in the area.

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