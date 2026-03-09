Total scam losses of MOP300 million last year nearly match 2023 record

The Judiciary Police (PJ) reported that the number of online fraud cases last year totaled 810, reflecting a downward trend, yet noted that total losses have returned to the peak levels observed in 2023.

At the launch of their anti-fraud awareness campaign, police reported that telecommunications network fraud cases last year totaled 1,260 incidents, representing a 35% decrease compared to the previous year.

However, 286 residents were defrauded, leading to total losses exceeding MOP300 million, primarily from investment scams known as “pig butchering” schemes. Additionally, authorities indicated that they assisted more than 680 residents in recovering or halting payments on defrauded funds, amounting to over MOP84 million.

On the sidelines of the event on Friday, PJ director Sit Chong Meng addressed the involvement of Macau residents in international telecommunications fraud syndicates. He said that as of last month, the number of identified participants had reached 11.

All were primarily lured through high-paying job postings on online platforms, deceived into traveling abroad, and subsequently coerced into participating in telecommunications fraud. Notably, two individuals had traveled to Cambodia to engage in these criminal activities.

The police previously disclosed that among the nine individuals who participated in related criminal activities in Taiwan, the PJ chief provided additional details on Friday, noting that five are currently serving sentences there.

Meanwhile, four individuals have completed their sentences and returned to Macau, where they have assisted the police in investigating related fraud cases.

While the PJ reminds residents to remain vigilant against fraud, the Public Security Forces Affairs Bureau has issued a warning about scam calls impersonating its staff.

In its statement, the bureau urges citizens to stay alert, highlighting recent incidents in which fraudsters impersonate law enforcement personnel, using pretexts such as immigration investigations or case verifications to deceive citizens into engaging in video calls.

During these calls, victims may be tricked into providing personal information, bank account details, passwords, or may be asked to make money transfers and remittances.

The bureau clarified that no law enforcement agency in Macau will ever ask citizens to engage in video calls, share bank account passwords, transfer funds, remit money, download software, or perform screen sharing over the phone.

Like this: Like Loading...