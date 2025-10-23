Two money changers arrested, over MOP120,000 seized

The Judiciary Police uncovered two illegal currency exchange cases, arresting two mainland Chinese men involved in “money-changing” activities. A total of MOP128,000 in casino chips and cash was seized. The two individuals were engaging in illegal currency exchange activities with gamblers. One of them, a 33-year-old mainland man, is suspected of having committed crimes in Macau since July. The suspect refused to cooperate, and over MOP54,000 was seized. In another case, a 32-year-old mainland Chinese man was arrested, with more than MOP73,000 seized. The police believe the suspect was involved in at least two other illegal currency exchange cases prior to his arrest.

