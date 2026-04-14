Six fall victim to ‘Alipay’ scam, losses exceed MOP230,000

The Judiciary Police said six local residents reported falling victim to phishing scams impersonating “Alipay” over two days, with total losses exceeding MOP230,000. One elderly woman alone lost about MOP200,000. The victims received SMS messages claiming subscription renewals requiring payment. When contacting “customer service,” they were redirected to fraudsters posing as Taobao staff, who requested screen sharing, account details, and QR code transfers. Victims only realized the scam after repeated payment demands and reported the cases to police.

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