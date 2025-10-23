HZMB sees over 93 million passenger trips in seven years

As of yesterday, the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (HZMB) has been in operation for seven years, with the Zhuhai Highway Port facilitating over 93.34 million passenger trips and accumulating more than 19.42 million vehicle crossings between Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macau. According to data from the HZMB Border Inspection Station, since the beginning of this year, the port has recorded over 25.1 million inbound and outbound passenger trips, a year-on-year increase of 17%, and more than 5.46 million vehicle crossings, a year-on-year rise of 25%. It is projected that the port’s annual passenger traffic will exceed 30 million, while vehicle flow is expected to surpass six million.

Like this: Like Loading...