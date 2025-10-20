Typhoon Fengshen expected to impact Macau with T3 likely to be hoisted

Macau is preparing for its first autumn typhoon, Fengshen, which coincides with the arrival of cooler weather, and the local observatory has announced plans to assess the possibility of issuing a No. 3 tropical cyclone signal tonight.

The Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG) forecasted yesterday afternoon that Tropical Cyclone Fengshen, located near the Philippines, is gradually intensifying, and significant winds are expected to persist throughout today due to the influence of a northeast monsoon.

“Fengshen is expected to pass within about 400 kilometers south of Macau on Tuesday [tomorrow], leading to further strengthening of winds in the region and greater impact on Macau. Therefore, depending on Fengshen’s development and changes in local wind conditions, the SMG will consider issuing tropical cyclone Signal No. 3 tonight,” the bureau noted on its website yesterday.

It also stated that the lowest temperatures are expected to be around 18 degrees Celcius between today and Wednesday, accompanied by stronger winds and cloudy, rainy conditions, which will result in a feels-like temperature lower than the actual temperature.

In Hong Kong, the Observatory announced that it would consider issuing a No. 3 Gale Signal around sunset today.

Meanwhile, the tropical storm lashed the northern and central Philippines yesterday, leaving at least one person dead and forcing more than 22,000 people to evacuate from flood- and landslide-prone villages, officials said.

