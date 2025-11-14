65,000 taxpayers receive refunds for overpaid 2024 taxes

Approximately 65,000 taxpayers who overpaid their professional tax for 2024 had their refunds processed by the Financial Bureau. Among them, 51,000 opted to receive their tax refunds via bank transfer, and the refund was deposited into their respective bank accounts today. The remaining 14,000 taxpayers who did not register for bank transfer will receive a “Professional Tax Refund Notification” by registered mail to claim their refunds. The breakdown of refund methods for taxpayers is 78% via bank transfer, 13% in person, and 9% through their company

