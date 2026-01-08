AirAsia adds morning flights on Macau–Manila route

AirAsia will introduce three weekly morning flights on its Macau–Manila route starting Feb. 3, the low-cost carrier confirmed to the Times.

At present, all direct flights between Macau and Manila operate in the evening.

Cebu Pacific departs Macau at 10:30 p.m., while AirAsia’s existing service leaves at 8:20 p.m., limiting flexibility for passengers who prefer daytime travel or need earlier connections.

According to the airline, the additional flights will operate every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from Feb. 3 to Mar. 28, subject to change.

The new schedule includes flight Z2 94, departing Manila at 8:35 a.m. and arriving in Macau at 10:55 a.m., and flight Z2 95, leaving Macau at 11:45 a.m. and landing in Manila at 2:15 p.m.

The Times is aware that many passengers flying to Manila opt to travel via Hong Kong International Airport due to the unavailability of morning or afternoon flights.

Some Filipino residents in the city told the Times that they welcome the news, noting that they believe the introduction of daytime services will improve travel flexibility for overseas workers, particularly those seeking same-day connections or more convenient arrival times.

The Times has asked Macau International Airport Co. Ltd. about the addition of the flights and any upcoming Chinese New Year additional services, but no response had been received as of press time.

