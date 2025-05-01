Bill limits family mediators to NGO, public social workers

The Legislative Assembly’s Third Standing Committee continued reviewing the family dispute mediation bill, with government representatives clarifying that only social workers from public agencies or NGOs will serve as mediators. The government plans to offer training programs. Committee chair Vong Hin Fai said concerns remain over mediator eligibility if a social worker changes jobs. Lawmakers also raised whether parental support claims could be included. If passed, the law is expected to take effect in January 2026.

