Briefs | PJ officer arrested for leaking information

A chief investigator at the Judiciary Police (PJ) has been arrested and charged with accepting bribes and leaking confidential police information, the PJ revealed. The 36-year-old, who started serving at the PJ in 2008, is suspected of accessing police information without authorization from his superior at least 23 times. The information was leaked to a former PJ officer, who had been arrested earlier due to his involvement in usury cases. In return, the usury group offered the chief investigator free food and other entertainment. The PJ officer was detained on September 5 while he was on duty. He has been charged with bribery and the leaking of information, and has been forwarded to the prosecution authority.

CEM issues 250 safety notices in three years

Over the past three years, the city’s electricity supplier, CEM, has issued a total of 250 safety notices concerning meter rooms with potential safety hazards. Last week, a CEM representative and representatives of the Office for the Development of the Energy Sector (GDSE) met with the advisory committee of the central district to discuss the management and maintenance of public electricity facilities. Citing CEM representatives’ statistics, the committee reported that on average, CEM receives approximately 4,000 applications per year to increase electrical power. After receiving the applications, CEM tested the relevant electricity meter rooms, and then issued 250 notices. GDSE representatives also said that the office will discuss with CEM how the height of new building substations in low-lying areas will be determined, to prevent the substations from being flooded.