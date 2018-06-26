Briefs | UM students visit Dalian on exchange trip

The University of Macau (UM) Student Affairs Office recently organized an exchange trip for outstanding students, in response to the ‘Youth Exchange Program in the Mainland’ launched by the local government. According to a statement issued by the UM, the visit “aimed to enhance participants’ sense of belonging in China, strengthen their national identity, and increase exchange and collaboration between young adults and universities in Macau and Dalian.” This is the first time that a higher education institution in Macau has arranged for a large group of students to visit Dalian.

Greater Bay Area promoted in France

Representatives of the Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau governments travelled to France to jointly promote the commercial and investment advantages of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area, the Macau Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) said. The three governments jointly organized a seminar which took place on 20 June in Paris, France, attended by more than 400 representatives of the government and the business community in the country. At the meeting, government officials from Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau encouraged French companies to invest in the Greater Bay Area, making use of the commercial advantages of the three territories.

