Domestic worker arrested for money laundering linked to online romance scam

A 46-year-old Filipina domestic worker has been arrested in Macau for allegedly assisting a fraud syndicate in laundering approximately MOP930,000 since September, earning at least MOP40,000 in profit, the Judiciary Police (PJ) reported.

The suspect was apprehended at her residence in Taipa following an investigation into a case involving an elderly woman who had fallen victim to an online romance scam.

Authorities said the local elderly victim lost nearly MOP1 million after being convinced that her online romance partner had sent a USD1 million gift, which was allegedly held by customs and required clearance fees.

The victim handed over MOP910,000 in cash to the suspect over eight separate occasions, transferred MOP17,000 via local bank accounts, and purchased MOP72,000 in prepaid cards in Hong Kong.

When the victim ran out of funds, she borrowed money from her son, prompting suspicions and leading to the report.

The PJ urged residents not to trust strangers met online, particularly those requesting money transfers.

Citizens are advised to refuse such requests and report suspicious activity immediately to the police or through the Judiciary Police’s anti-fraud mobile application to prevent financial loss. LV

