DSI, DSAJ cooperate to speed up BIR application process for newborns

The Identification Services Bureau (DSI), in collaboration with the Legal Affairs Bureau (DSAJ), has launched a simplified procedure to facilitate citizens to apply for the Macau Identity Card (BIR) for newborns, DSI informed in a statement.

From yesterday, citizens are no longer required to show the Birth Registration Certificate issued by the Civil Registry Office to apply for newborns’ Resident Identity Card. This procedure is replaced by presenting the Birth Record Card, as long as the necessary requirements are met.

The measure applies to all those who cumulatively meet the conditions of having been born in Macau; having one parent being a resident of Macau SAR and having declared their birth with the Macau SAR Identity Card; and the application being made within 90 days from the date of birth.

For others who do not meet the conditions stated, the previous procedure still applies. RM

