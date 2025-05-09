Gov’t reports 3,600 mental illness patients; SSM commits to protecting their rights

Macau’s mental illness patient population reached 3,600 by the end of September last year, and the Health Bureau (SSM) has emphasized that any involuntary hospitalizations of patients with severe mental disorders must be approved by a court to ensure patient rights are protected through appropriate judicial oversight.

Lawmaker Lam Lon Wai has raised concerns about high-risk cases involving individuals with mental disorders in the community and has submitted a written inquiry on the issue.

He referenced official data showing that as of the end of September last year, there were 3,600 locals classified under the mental disability category, making up 19.43% of the total disability population. Notably, 1,766 of these individuals were aged 55 or older, representing 49% of the total.

However, he added, official data from January this year indicated that there were only 177 registered social workers in the rehabilitation services sector, which constitutes just 12% of the total workforce.

“Of the total, 1,766 individuals aged 55 and above account for 49%,” the lawmaker noted.

In light of the rising number of individuals with mental disorders in Macau, Lam questioned the authorities on their strategies to adjust the staff-to-patient ratio for high-risk cases. He referenced insights from industry professionals who highlighted that in community mental health rehabilitation services, each staff member manages an average of 30 service recipients, a figure comparable to case loads in Australia and New Zealand.

Additionally, he noted that the criteria within the legal framework necessary for the proper implementation of compulsory treatment are “also somewhat vague.” He urged the government to balance individual rights and interests, public safety, and the treatment needs of patients with mental disorders during the implementation of such measures.

In response, the SSM stated that if a person with a severe mental disorder poses a threat to themselves or others and refuses treatment, the bureau’s director may authorize temporary compulsory hospitalization, with the decision submitted to the competent court for confirmation within 72 hours. These laws ensure that “such measures are appropriate and subject to judicial oversight, protecting the rights of individuals with mental disorders.”

The SSM provided examples to illustrate the process. When a case is suspected to meet the criteria for compulsory hospitalization, the psychiatric outreach team and specialist doctors will assess the severity of the mental disorder. If it meets the criteria, arrangements will be made after obtaining approval from the bureau’s director. However, if the individual strongly resists, the psychiatric outreach team will collaborate with family members or social workers and coordinate with the police and fire rescue forces to transport the patient to the Conde de S. Januário Hospital (CHCJS) for temporary compulsory hospitalization.

The bureau further pointed out that Macau is currently supported by a total of 108 mental health professionals, comprising 16 psychiatrists and 25 senior psychology staff. In addition, the public sector employs six psychotherapists, while the private sector boasts three psychiatrists and 58 psychotherapists.