Hush! beach concerts marks 20th anniversary featuring 50 music acts

The “hush! Beach Concerts x Urban Sports Wellfest 2025” is scheduled to take place on Oct. 18–19 at Hac Sa Beach, Temporary Green, and Leisure Area.

The “hush! Beach Concerts” section, with free admission, will feature approximately 40 local bands and musicians alongside 10 international acts, marking the 20th anniversary of the concert series.

The confirmed international artists include the rock band SUMMERWARZ from Mainland China; music group Balming Tiger and bassist H.J.Freaks from South Korea; rapper Shing02 and rock band muque from Japan; and ukulele player Feng E and female metal band MakeMake from Taiwan.

The programming coincides with Macau’s designation as a “Culture City of East Asia 2025” and is structured across six designated zones.

These include the Hot Wave Stage for high-energy performances, the Music Chill Stage for acoustic and lower-tempo sets, and the hush! Kids Sport Playground for children’s activities.

Wellness and fitness areas consist of the Wellfest Stage for demonstrations, the Sports Garden for physical activities, and the Fitness Challenge Zone for structured classes.

In addition to the stages, the event will feature art installations, food stalls, a bazaar, and workshops.

The event will also host representatives from several Asian music industry entities for professional exchanges, including Hong Kong’s Clockenflap Music & Arts Festival, Mainland China’s Strawberry Music Festival and Midi Festival, Singapore’s BayBeats Festival, and Tencent Music.

The Urban Sports Wellfest will offer over 40 fitness and dance classes over the two days. Instruction will be provided by more than 30 professional instructors from across Asia, including Hong Kong artist and dance mentor Fatboy@ERROR, Korean CrossFit athlete Amotti, dance instructor Gun Gun from Thailand, and yoga instructor Alex Lam from Hong Kong.

Class categories will include HYROX PFT, dance, Pilates, SUP Yoga, and morning gong baths.

Access to the Urban Sports Wellfest activity zones requires a ticket, starting at MOP240, available through the MGM official website, MGM Cotai box office, Macau Ticketing Network, Damai, and MPay.

Registration for specific activities, such as the musical family parade and Music Glow Run, is managed through the “Activity Applications” on Macao One Account.

Free shuttle bus services will be available on Oct. 18 and 19, connecting Iao Hon district, Fai Chi Kei, and Taipa to the event venue. A transfer service from MGM Cotai’s shuttle lobby will also be available for individuals using resort shuttles from various ports.

A series of prelude events will occur from Oct. 11 in local communities, schools, and the Barra District, including campus tours, community performances, concerts, and music workshops.

In addition, the registration deadline for the “hush! 300 Seconds” short video competition is set for 5 p.m. on Oct. 12, 2025. Ricaela Diputado

