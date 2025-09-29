MGTO forecasts 150,000 daily visitors for National Day, transportation concerns loom

Macau’s tourism authority has projected an average of 150,000 daily visitor arrivals during mainland China’s National Day golden week break, exceeding last year’s numbers, but industry insiders warn that Macau’s transportation infrastructure may struggle to accommodate this surge, potentially overwhelming the city’s tourism capacity.

In a media group interview on Saturday, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, director of the Macau Government Tourism Office (MGTO), highlighted last year’s data, revealing that the average daily visitor count during the National Day holiday reached 140,000.

She projected that Macau would welcome approximately 150,000 visitors this year, marking a daily increase of 10,000 compared to last year.

“Why do we anticipate higher numbers than before? Primarily due to the numerous favorable policies implemented by mainland Chinese authorities for Macau this year,” she stated.

This year’s National Day holiday coincides with the Mid-Autumn Festival on October 6, creating an extended eight-day break.

Senna Fernandes emphasized that central government initiatives, including Zhuhai’s “one trip per week” Individual Visit Endorsement and multiple-entry permits for Macau-Hengqin tour groups, are anticipated to significantly boost visitor numbers.

“With eight days this year, the Golden Week break is longer than usual. If we can achieve our Golden Week target, we could potentially reach 1.2 million visitors,” she added. “Although the estimated numbers are lower than the peak passenger flow during the Chinese Lunar New Year, they are still quite respectable.”

Tourist arrivals continue to rise, with Macau’s hotel room supply currently at approximately 47,000 rooms. Since the start of the year, the overall average occupancy rate has hovered around 90%, exceeding 90% during the peak season in August.

The tourism chief commented, “We anticipate favorable occupancy rates during the National Day break and remain relatively optimistic.”

According to Senna Fernandes, Macau’s hotel room rates have remained reasonable in recent years. She noted that even during peak seasons like July and August, when rates typically increase, “while prices may rise during the National Day holiday period, we do not expect the sharp surges seen previously.”

Additionally, she highlighted her goal of gradually increasing Macau’s room inventory while strengthening synergies with the Guangdong-Macau In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area. “With new hotels opening in Hengqin, we aim to leverage its resources to develop more integrated tourism products,” she said.

Another tourism industry insider projected that inbound visitor numbers would surpass official expectations, pointing out that August recorded a monthly high of 4.219 million arrivals, averaging over 136,000 daily visitors. Thus, an average of 150,000 daily arrivals during the National Day break would already signal a favorable outcome.

In an interview with Macao Daily News published yesterday, Andy Wu, chairman of the Travel Industry Council of Macau, highlighted that the city’s capacity to accommodate visitors has significantly improved compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Referring to the situation in August, he remarked, “On certain days, the number of inbound tourists exceeded 150,000, yet the city did not feel overly crowded.”

However, he noted that Macau’s transportation capacity has not kept pace with tourist demand. This includes inadequate public transport in communities, tourist areas, and Taipa Village.

He also highlighted a relative shortage of taxis in these popular locations, as well as potential conflicts between pedestrians and vehicles on Avenida de Almeida Ribeiro and around the Ruins of St. Paul’s during peak holiday times.

The industry insider believes that authorities need to accelerate efforts to improve Macau’s legislation on ride-hailing regulations, address existing gaps, and meet tourist demands. “Especially since mainland Chinese tourists have grown accustomed to using app-based and online ride-hailing services, they have higher expectations for such services,” Wu noted.

