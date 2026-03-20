Police enforce dedicated drop-off zones at Hengqin Port

The Public Security Police Force announced new measures to improve traffic and passenger flow at the Macau section of Hengqin Port. Separate drop-off zones have been designated for light vehicles, taxis, buses, and heavy coaches. Drivers must use the appropriate area or face prosecution, with fines of MOP600 for unauthorized entry. Police will also remove vehicles causing serious obstruction and increase patrols to ensure smooth traffic. Officials urge all drivers to comply with platform regulations.

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