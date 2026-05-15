Security guard investigated for damaging shop light fixture

A Nepalese male security guard was summoned by the Public Security Police Force after allegedly smashing a dessert shop’s hanging lamp cover while under the influence of alcohol last month. The suspect, surnamed Gurung, in his 20s and a non-resident worker, is accused of damaging the fixture outside a shop on Rua da Ribeira do Patane on April 26, causing an estimated loss of MOP3,500. The shop owner discovered the damage and reviewed CCTV footage. He reportedly said he acted out of frustration after drinking. The case has been referred to the Public Prosecutions Office for suspected property damage.

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