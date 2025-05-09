SJM Resorts COO Ben Toh due to retire

SJM Resorts’ Chief Operating Officer, Ben Toh, is set to retire next week after a five-year tenure with the company.

The announcement, shared internally with staff this week, and reviewed by the Times, states that Toh will step down to “pursue personal priorities and new chapters in life,” but will continue supporting the company in a consulting role during the transition.

He was described as a key leader who helped the company navigate major challenges and achieve significant milestones.

Toh joined SJM in 2020 and played a pivotal role in guiding the company through the Covid-19 pandemic, the successful bid for a new 10-year gaming concession, and the landmark opening of Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macau in July 2021.

The Times was informed that SJM will not appoint a direct replacement for the COO role.

Instead, the company plans an organizational restructure, introducing a Chief Hospitality Officer in July to work alongside the Chief Gaming Officer, both reporting directly to Managing Director Daisy Ho.

Toh’s career at SJM began as Chief Operating Officer (Finance and Development) in 2020, followed by a stint as Chief Financial Officer in early 2021, before his appointment as COO in December 2023.

Prior to joining SJM, he spent nine years in various financial roles at Sands China. NS