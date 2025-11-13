Three residents lose MOP1.4 million in fake Taobao scams

Police reported three cases of online scams impersonating Taobao customer service, resulting in a combined loss of MOP1.4 million. One young man lost MOP 999,000 after receiving a text claiming his Taobao payment protection contract had expired and instructing him to make online transfers to cancel fees. Two elderly women also fell victim to similar schemes, losing MOP260,000 and over MOP140,000 respectively. All victims reported the incidents to authorities.

