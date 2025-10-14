Two women scammed out of MOP55,600 by fake ‘customer service’

Two local women were duped out of a total of MOP55,600 after falling victim to phone scams by fraudsters posing as “Taobao customer service” representatives, the Judiciary Police (PJ) reported. The victims were told that their “Taobao Payment Security Insurance” had expired and were instructed to renew or cancel it through a designated website. Following the scammers’ directions, they entered personal and banking details and transferred funds to an MPay account. When asked to make additional transfers, the women grew suspicious and reported the incident to police.

