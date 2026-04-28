Zhuhai Customs seizes suspected cannabis from traveller at Jiuzhou Port

Zhuhai Customs said it intercepted a traveler suspected of carrying cannabis into mainland China at Jiuzhou Port. The passenger entered through the “green channel” on Apr.19 and was found to be visibly nervous during inspection, officials said. Upon further examination, officers discovered a sealed plastic bag containing a yellow-green plant material with a strong pungent odor inside the traveler’s hand luggage. Forensic testing confirmed the substance was cannabis, with a net weight of 5.95 grams, according to customs authorities.

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