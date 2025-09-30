Black Eyed Peas return to Macau after 18 years

The Black Eyed Peas will perform in Macau on November 21 at the Macao Outdoor Performance Venue, marking their first appearance in the city in nearly two decades. The American trio – will.i.am, apl.de.ap, and Taboo – is set to bring a lineup of classic hits alongside newer releases. Their last performance in Macau took place in 2007 at The Venetian. Tickets, priced between HKD699 and HKD1,699 depending on seating, are now available through multiple online platforms.

Like this: Like Loading...