Woman reports HKD3.5 million loss in phone scam

A Macau woman lost about HKD3.5 million after allegedly falling victim to a phone scam by fraudsters posing as mainland judicial authorities. Police said the victim received a call in July claiming her bank account was tied to telecom fraud. She was instructed to transfer funds to a Hong Kong account for “review.” Believing the ruse, she borrowed money from family for overseas study and made several transfers before later realizing the scheme and contacting police.

Like this: Like Loading...