A Macau woman lost about HKD3.5 million after allegedly falling victim to a phone scam by fraudsters posing as mainland judicial authorities. Police said the victim received a call in July claiming her bank account was tied to telecom fraud. She was instructed to transfer funds to a Hong Kong account for “review.” Believing the ruse, she borrowed money from family for overseas study and made several transfers before later realizing the scheme and contacting police.
Woman reports HKD3.5 million loss in phone scam
