CE disagrees with EU’s tax blacklisting

Chief Executive Chui Sai On said on Tuesday that Macau was looking forward to closer ties with the European Union in order to promote the region’s further development, but stressed that he did not agree with its recent inclusion of the MSAR on a list of “non-cooperative” taxation jurisdictions.

Chui made the comments on Tuesday, according to the Government Information Bureau, during a meeting with EU representatives and consular representatives of some EU countries based in either Hong Kong or Macau.

The Chief Executive welcomed the 19-member delegation and thanked it for the EU’s sustained interest in Macau’s socio- economic development.

Meanwhile, the Head of the European Union Office to Hong Kong and Macau, Carmen Cano de Lasala, said the EU was pleased to have witnessed Macau’s achievements over the years, especially in terms of economic diversification.

During the meeting, Cano said the EU would keep in close contact with Macau regarding the bloc’s decision – announced last week – to include the city on its list of “non-cooperative” taxation jurisdictions.

Chui stressed a different view of the issue than that implied by the EU’s decision, saying that the government had been working closely with international bodies – including the Organization for Economic Co-

operation and Development and the EU itself – in the fight against cross-border tax evasion and the promotion of a fairer taxation system worldwide.

He also said that the government would study the evaluation more closely once the official document is received from the EU.

