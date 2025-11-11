Diabetes cases rise 45% since 2018, authority says

The Health Bureau (SSM) has said that the incidence of diabetes in Macau has grown by around 45% in the last five years.

According to data from the bureau, nearly 44,000 people were registered with health services for diabetes at the end of last year. This number is approximately 13,000 more than at the end of 2018.

The SSM observed that this increase is likely related to population aging and lifestyle changes, such as a decrease in physical activity.

Authorities are particularly concerned that cases in which patients simultaneously have high levels of blood sugar, blood pressure, and blood lipids increase the potential for complications.

The SSM reported that last year alone, almost 30% (29.3%) of diabetes patients met these conditions of triple risk, an increase that has also been recorded annually.

Authorities noted that of the 44,000 patients registered at the end of last year, nearly 90% are being monitored by public medical institutions.

The statistical data were presented at a press conference held by the SSM, where SSM Director Alvis Lo expressed concerns about the disease and its challenges.

According to Lo, recent data show that nearly 80% of deaths are caused by chronic diseases, including cancer, hypertension, diabetes, and cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases.

