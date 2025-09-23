Young engineers compete in DSAL challenge

The Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) concluded its “Electronics and Electrical Installation Technology Challenge for Young Future Engineers” earlier this month. The competition, held in July and August, tested participants’ electronics and electrical installation skills through three stages. Eight winners received diplomas and cash prizes at the award ceremony. Three awards were presented in the electronics technology category, while the electrical installation category awarded five prizes. Two participants were given honorable mentions. DSAL Director Chan Un Tong praised the contestants’ craftsmanship and encouraged ongoing skills development to inspire youth interest in science and technology.

